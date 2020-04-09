Secretary of State Appoints Rhodri Williams as S4C Chair

Rhodri Williams has been appointed by the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as the Chair of S4C, for four years from 1 April 2020.

Rhodri Williams was Ofcom’s Director in Wales from 2004 to 2018 leading the communications regulator’s work in Wales and its engagement with the Welsh Government, elected representatives and stakeholders. Prior to joining Ofcom he served as Chair of the Welsh Language Board from 1999 to 2004 where he led the Board’s vision and strategy and developed the first strategic national Welsh language action plan. He began his career as a journalist with ITV in Wales in 1982, working on S4C’s flagship current affairs series Y Byd ar Bedwar.

In 1989 he co-founded independent production company Agenda Television (now Tinopolis) which soon became Wales’ largest production company. He was the founding editor of S4C’s nightly magazine programme Heno, which remains at the heart of S4C’s output. Rhodri Williams joined the S4C Authority in July 2018 and is currently the Chair of its Content Committee. Since November 2019 he has been a member of the board of the Consumer Council for Water and the Chair of its Wales Committee. He lives in Carmarthenshire with his wife Elinor and two children.

The appointment of the S4C Chair has been made on merit, following a fair, open, and transparent competition, regulated by the Commissioner for Public appointments. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office Governance Code for Public Appointments. Under the Broadcasting Act 1990, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport makes the appointment of the S4C Chair. Remuneration for this role is £40,000 for up to two days per week. In accordance with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Rhodri has not declared any political activity.