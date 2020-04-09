Welsh Secretary Praises UK’s Armed Forces’ Support in Wales

The role of armed forces personnel in the ongoing COVID-19 response across Wales has been praised by Welsh Secretary Simon Hart. This week, the Army in Wales began training with the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST) in Sennybridge, Mid Wales to assist paramedics.

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said:

“The UK’s armed forces are supporting the critical work of our NHS and social care workers and I would like to extend my gratitude towards all those working to tackle the coronavirus in Wales.

“The military is providing the Welsh Government, our ambulance services and the NHS with additional support and expertise. Our armed forces’ personnel are demonstrating selfless commitment and are doing a great job at this incredibly difficult time. I am humbled by their efforts and eternally thankful for their support.”