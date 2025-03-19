Seaside Holiday Retreat Undergoes Redevelopment Following Investment

Darwin Escapes’ New Pines Holiday Home Park, on the outskirts of Dyserth and Rhyl, has unveiled a raft of improvements ahead of the summer.

External and internal redecoration and construction of an outdoor seating area with landscaping followed a revamp of the indoor swimming pool, complete with new tiled floor.

The bar restaurant has been extended, the entertainment complex and Cabaret Lounge stage area upgraded, and a snooker table installed to complement a games room – featuring table football, pool tables and air hockey machines – and Kiddies Zone.

Employing 40 staff and with more than 300 caravans and lodges on site, the family-friendly resort is renowned for its “community feel”, attracting owners from across Wales, Merseyside, Cheshire, the Midlands and beyond.

Group Head of Sales Shaun Roberts says the investment demonstrates their continued commitment to caravan and holiday homeowners.

“The upgrades we have made over the winter months have been significant,” he said. “The feedback from owners has already been incredible and I’m sure the facilities will prove very popular, especially over the summer as the weather improves.”

Shaun added:

“New Pines is one of our most well-established parks and particularly popular with families from the North West, Staffordshire and Midlands areas, many of whom have been with us for decades. “The park was already looking good following improvements in past years but looks even better now, and in addition to a revamp of our dining, entertainment, outdoor and games areas we have also upgraded the gym equipment and technology. “A completely new pool floor is another huge investment, which will enhance the indoor environment for swimmers – that is a major USP for us.”

In addition to an elevated experience for owners there will be special offers and discounts for the public in the future.

“Given the demand, we are looking at ways to open up these exclusive facilities for visitors,” said Shaun. “Everyone at New Pines receives a warm welcome, it is an incredibly friendly family environment.”

He added: