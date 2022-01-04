Search is on for Wales’ Food & Drink Heroes

The search has begun for Wales' most inspiring entrepreneurial success stories in the food & drink sector.

Following the success of the first Food & Drink Heroes awards in April, food & drink businesses are invited to submit nominations for a range of categories, including three brand new categories which have been added for 2022.

Launched by the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Food & Drink Heroes was created to recognise the considerable number of inspiring entries to food and drink categories in previous award ceremonies and shine a light on the exciting range in the industry’s offerings. Like its predecessor, the event seeks not only to praise talented up and coming businesspeople, but to welcome them into a supportive community offering guidance and support beyond awards night.

Some of the promising talent celebrated at the 2021 ceremony included Biscuiteers, Montezuma’s and Craft Gin Club who were selected for their entrepreneurial journey and it’s hoped that an array of equally inspiring stories will be heard during this year’s application stage with businesses having to bounce back after a debilitating hit to their industry.

For businesses who have struggled, it’s hoped that applying for the awards will allow them to showcase their achievements during the period and offer a much needed boost.

The awards are free to enter and applicants are individually reviewed, with the successful finalists shortlisted during the week commencing 31st January 2022.

A panel of some of Britain’s most successful food and drink industry entrepreneurs and experts have been selected to review the applications. Some impressive additions to the judging panel include Mark Cumming, Head of FMCG UK&I of Costa Coffee, Nigel John Mills, founder of The Lakes Distillery Co plc and Agnieszka Jastrzębska, Marketing Manager of the Coca-Cola Group.

Francesca James, founder of Food & Drink Heroes said:

“It’s been a tough time for businesses and entrepreneurs having been in and out of lockdowns since March 2020. However, the flair shown by some smaller businesses to pivot to the circumstances and thrive as well as just survive is nothing less than remarkable.” “Through struggle comes success and no one’s struggled more than smaller businesses and entrepreneurs during these past 18 months, though none have as many success stories of triumph either. I am really looking forward to hearing about the achievements of these courageous and deserving business owners.”

John Fisher, founder of Firepot and last year’s Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year, said:

“We were so proud to receive the award last year after our hard work building the business, but the ceremony was just the beginning! “We’ve been so grateful for the support we’ve received from Francesca and the Food & Drink Heroes team, and are delighted to be members of a like-minded entrepreneurial community who we can learn from and be inspired by to continue growing Firepot. We look forward to welcoming a new cohort of winners into the alumni space and hearing their stories of success.”

Applications close on 14th January 2022.

Entrants can apply through the link: https://foodanddrinkheroes.awardsplatform.com/