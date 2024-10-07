SBW Appoints New Head of Client Services in Wales

Creative marketing and communications agency SBW has appointed Elinor Dafydd as its new Head of Client Services in Wales.

She will lead the Cardiff team working on a range of positive impact, awareness and change of behaviour campaigns, as SBW gets ready to accelerate its growth and expand further in Wales.

With over 15 years of experience in marketing, PR and communications and a first language Welsh speaker from Cardiff, Elinor was formerly a director at Freshwater, leading the agency’s marketing, strategy and creative teams and delivering multi-channel campaigns for clients including Welsh Government, Thompsons Solicitors, Unite the Union, BT, NHS, Welsh Language Commissioner, National Assembly for Wales, and League Against Cruel Sports. More recently, as the director of strategy and innovation, Elinor developed Freshwater’s four-year business plan and implemented its rebranding and marketing strategy. Her previous roles include working at Cardiff-based PR agency, Equinox, and at national charity, Comic Relief.

“I’m thrilled to join SBW at such an exciting time in the agency’s story. SBW has a leading reputation for devising campaigns that change behaviours for the better. I look forward to working with our talented team and building strong, lasting relationships with our clients, to continue to make a positive impact through communications.” Elinor said.

SBW Managing Director, Leticia Korin-Moore, said:

“Elinor’s appointment is a significant one for SBW. Her breadth of skills and expertise in strategy, PR, comms and marketing combined with her solid experience of successfully building and leading teams means she is the perfect addition to our leadership team; to drive and develop our growing Cardiff team so we can deliver more for the good stuff, positive impact campaigns in Wales.”

Elinor joins SBW as the agency celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of delivering impactful, creative campaigns for clients across Wales, south-West and beyond.

The agency has also taken the significant step of transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT). It said the shift reflected its commitment to empowering its staff and ensuring a shared vision for the future, enabling all employees to have a direct stake in the company’s success.

SBW was established in 2004 as a traditional advertising agency. It has since evolved to become a fully integrated creative marketing and communications agency, working with some of the best-known organisations across Wales and the south-West, including Welsh Government, NHS, Defra, ONS, Royal Voluntary Service, Welsh Water, Victim Support Wales, Shelter Cymru, Citizens Advice, Audit Wales, and National Trust. The agency won two national awards, for Best Environmental Cause Campaign and Best Equality & Inclusion Cause campaign at this year’s renowned Purpose Awards.

The agency is also currently delivering a number of important Welsh Government public awareness and change of behaviour campaigns, include Climate Action Wales, Hate Hurts Wales, Workplace Recycling, Parenting. Give it Time, Business Wales, Here to Help with the Cost of Living, Ending Physical Punishment and Childcare Offer for Wales.

The 24-strong team is based across the agency’s Cardiff Bay and Bristol (Clifton) offices.