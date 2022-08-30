Savills Expands in Wales with the Appointment of Two Economists

Savills Expands in Wales with the Appointment of Two Economists

The recently established Savills Economics team in Wales is expanding with the appointment of two economists, both with senior international insight and experience.

Daniel Vargas, a Cardiff resident, originally from Peru, holds an Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Bristol. A former economic analyst with the Ministry of Production of Peru, his recent experience includes economic impact analysis of science investments for UK Research and Innovation.

Prior to this, Daniel was an economist for Wavehill, an economics consulting agency based in England and Wales. His expertise includes SME policy, financial inclusion, policy evaluation and innovation topics and he joins Savills as a Senior Economist.

Also moving west is Associate Director, Ryan McKenzie. Currently based at Savills head office in London, Ryan has 11 years’ experience of property economics, regeneration and urban policy. Before joining Savills Ryan was Associate Director of Urbis in Sydney.

Nick Bennett, Director of Economics for Savills in Cardiff said: