The Benefits of Degree Apprenticeships in the Workplace

Ian Rowley, Business Liaison Officer at Glyndwr University, spoke with Business News Wales to discuss the degree apprenticeships offered by the university and how it’s beneficial to businesses.

The degree apprenticeships, which are funded by Welsh Government and delivered by Glyndwr University, benefit both businesses and students.

Students are able to complete the degree without the burden of taking out a loan, due to it being fully funded and working alongside their studies, gaining workplace experience in the process.

Working with these students allows businesses to work with talent from within their sector, benefiting the business and in turn the local economy.

Applications close in early September.

If you’re interested in degree apprenticeships and how they could benefit your business, get in touch with Glyndwr University. For more information, watch the videos HERE

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

