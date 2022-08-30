The Benefits of Degree Apprenticeships in the Workplace

Ian Rowley, Business Liaison Officer at Glyndwr University, spoke with Business News Wales to discuss the degree apprenticeships offered by the university and how it’s beneficial to businesses.

The degree apprenticeships, which are funded by Welsh Government and delivered by Glyndwr University, benefit both businesses and students.

Students are able to complete the degree without the burden of taking out a loan, due to it being fully funded and working alongside their studies, gaining workplace experience in the process.

Working with these students allows businesses to work with talent from within their sector, benefiting the business and in turn the local economy.

Applications close in early September.

If you’re interested in degree apprenticeships and how they could benefit your business, get in touch with Glyndwr University. For more information, watch the videos HERE