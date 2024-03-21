Savills Announces Four Promotions in Cardiff

Savills Cardiff has announced four promotions within its multi-disciplinary office.

The promotions, which took effect on 1st March 2023, are within the real estate consultancy’s Planning and Property Management teams.

Chris Potts, head of Savills Cardiff, said:

‘I am hugely proud of the talent we have within our Cardiff business and therefore it is a great pleasure to congratulate Portia, Nick, Joel and Jake, who have seen their hard work recognised with new positions within their respective teams.’

The full list of promotions is below:

Portia Banwell (Planning) – Associate Director

Nick Heard (Planning) – Associate Director

Joel Williams (Property Management) – Associate Director

Jake Pearce (Property Management) – Associate