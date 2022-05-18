Saundersfoot Pub Aims to Raise £20,000 at a Charity Weekend for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The Royal Oak Saundersfoot has partnered with Harbwr Bar & Kitchen Saundersfoot and Foam Saundersfoot to host the ultimate Platinum Jubilee, charity and community celebration across the weekend of June 25th.

Owners of the Royal Oak have worked with Pembrokeshire County Council and licensing to put the event on and secure total road closure from 4.30 pm until 9.00 pm on Saturday 25th. Other public houses have pledged their support and will be hosting live music before and after the event.

Co-owner of The Royal Oak, Anne Alison, commented

“The weekend line-up looks absolutely fantastic and we’re hoping for a great turnout. It’s lovely to see an increase in community activity as the world starts to open back up again.”

The Captain’s Table public house will start the day off with a performance from Rockin’ Rod at 1 pm. A purpose-built stage will be constructed on the road outside of The Royal Oak and live music will commence from 5 pm. Taking to the stage first will be The Twist, an up and coming 3 piece band from Cardiff, followed by performances from Valley’s artist, Daz.

Following fundraising and live music at The Royal Oak, the Chemist Inn will have live music from 9 pm. The celebrations will continue on Sunday with a performance from Butch at the Royal Oak from 2 pm.

Under new management since March 2021, the co-owners of The Royal Oak pledged to spend the next few years raising as much money as possible for UK charities following the pandemic. In August 2021, they hosted a fundraising weekend for Velindre Cancer Centre which raised £11,040, followed by a Macmillan Coffee Morning in October which raised £8,455. The Jubilee charity event will be the biggest target yet, hoping to raise £20,000 across the weekend.

Chris Williams, Manager of The Royal Oak said

“It’s been a difficult few years, and it’s been especially tough for charities. The lifeblood of a charity is its fundraising and many have missed out due to the pandemic. We’re looking forward to hosting a community weekend celebration that everyone can be involved in. And what better occasion to celebrate than Her Majesty the Queen becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, after 70 years of service.”

Many charities and local organisations will be supported, including Dementia UK, Saundersfoot branch for Cancer Research UK, Guide Dogs UK Saundersfoot & Tenby branch, Saundersfoot Sailing Club, Wiseman’s Bridge Rowing Club, and Saundersfoot in Bloom.

Volunteers from within the charities will help coordinate the weekend, but Chris Williams is looking for more volunteers to assist on individual days. Further information about the weekend and how you could get involved can be found on Facebook.