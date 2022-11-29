Sara Moseley Named New Chief Executive of Moondance Cancer Initiative

The incoming chief executive of Moondance Cancer Initiative says she is driven by the opportunity to make Wales a leader in cancer survival and eliminate inequalities in its cancer outcomes.

Sara Moseley will join the organisation on January 23rd from her role as head of GMC Wales at the General Medical Council. Her previous roles include director of Mind Cymru, director of communications for Welsh Government and director of communications for Barts and the London NHS Trust. Sara is an independent board member of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and a recent trustee of the Wales Council for Voluntary Action.

Since 2020, Moondance Cancer Initiative has helped find, fund and fuel brilliant people and brave ideas to improve cancer outcomes in Wales. To date, the organisation has funded 19 projects – including the expansion of the Rapid Diagnosis Centre in Swansea Bay, and the introduction of transnasal endoscopy in Cardiff and Vale and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Boards. In June, the first Moondance Cancer Awards celebrated and spotlighted people across NHS Wales and its partners who have maintained and innovated cancer services despite the extraordinary circumstances of the last two years.

Sara Moseley, the incoming chief executive of Moondance Cancer Initiative said:

“Having seen first-hand the passion, initiative and skill that people within the Welsh health service have, it’s a privilege to be in the position to help harness that and make real change happen. “I’m driven by fairness and deeply affected by the inequalities in cancer outcomes across society. Wales has an opportunity to be a world leader in making cancer outcomes fair for all, and Moondance Cancer Initiative has a unique role to play in that quest. If you’re involved in cancer services in Wales or have an idea to improve that could improve outcomes for patients, we’ll be listening, open to partnership and positivity to affect sustainable, scalable change.”

Geoff Graham, Chair of Moondance Cancer Initiative and Interim Chief Medical Officer at Nuffield Health, said:

“We’re hugely excited for Sara to join and lead the Moondance team and build on the outstanding work undertaken by her predecessor Dr Megan Mathias and our clinical director, Prof Jared Torkington. Sara’s unique experience, outlook and drive will be a force for good as we continue to work with brilliant people across Wales to ensure more people survive cancer.”

For more information, visit: https://moondance-cancer.wales/