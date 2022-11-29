GS Verde Group CEO Named Great British Entrepreneur of the Year

The GS Verde Group are delighted to share that CEO and Co-Founder Nigel Greenaway has been named Disruptor of the Year at the Great British Entrepreneur Awards for Wales.

The awards, held at Grosvenor House in London, brought together 1,400 entrepreneurs and colleagues to celebrate a collective £2 billion generated in turnover and over 17,000 jobs, showcasing the unrivalled ambition, resilience and creativity of entrepreneurship in the UK.

Nigel, a leading figure in the dealmaking community, was praised for his tenacious, purposeful drive for innovation through the multidiscipline GS Verde Group.

Combining the traditional M&A services of corporate law and finance with the best of technology and cutting edge fintech platforms, alongside the growing need for clear external and internal communications, GS Verde was founded on a vision to provide a more complete dealmaking service to clients.

GS Verde Group CEO Nigel Greenaway said:

“On behalf of the team at GS Verde, we are delighted that our disruptive, innovative approach to dealmaking has been recognised in such a significant way. “This achievement is a reflection of the GS Verde team, who live and breathe the nature of our business, and the directors who constantly strive to make the Group a great success.”

Augmenting reality for clients through its one team approach has seen the Group dominate independent M&A rankings of Wales’ most active advisors, with GS Verde the only firm to top both the corporate finance and legal lists in Experian Market IQ reports.

Advising on over 50 deals this year with a combined value over £300m, GS Verde’s rapid year-on-year growth has led to the business’ most successful year to date as turnover has more than doubled between 2021-22.

Nigel continued: