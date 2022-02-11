Sara Miles promoted to Director at Howells Solicitors

One of the UK’s leading conveyancing firms has promoted Sara Miles, Branch Manager and Head of Conveyancing for Swansea and West Wales to the position of Director.

Sara Miles has led the company’s growth in the region and played a pivotal role in expanding the range of legal services provided by Howells for both private and business clients.

Sara will join the other five directors of the law firm on the board as Howells celebrate the firms 25th anniversary.

Mark Hobbs, Managing Director said,

“Since Sara joined Howells, the Swansea office has continued to grow and is now considered to be the leading provider of conveyancing services in the region. Sara has an unrivalled reputation, and she has been an ideal match for our ambitious plans. We identified the region as one where we wanted to increase our market share and under Sara’s leadership, we have been able to not only expand the size of our conveyancing department servicing West Wales but also to provide clients with a comprehensive range of personal and business law services. It’s very appropriate and pleasing that Howells has recognised the significant contribution Sara has made and are delighted to offer her the promotion to Director.”

Commenting on her promotion Sara Miles said,

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working my way through the ranks at Howells and playing my part in a very successful team. These are exciting times for the firm and I relish the opportunity to contribute at board level. I am confident the business will build on its success, and for my part, I will do all that I can to ensure our clients continue to experience a first class service”.

Howells Solicitors currently employs 170 staff in their five South Wales offices.