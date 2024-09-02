Sale of Leading Swansea Lettings Agency

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have acted on behalf of one of Swansea's leading lettings agents to advise on a 6-figure sale that secures the future of the business.

McCartan Lettings & Property Management Ltd was set up by Hannah McCartan in 2006 and since that time, it has established itself as a market leader in Swansea.

Operating from Killay, the team at McCartan Lettings works with renters, landlords, homeowners, contractors and more however after almost two decades, Hannah decided to sell the business.

“After an incredible 18 years, I felt it was the right time to sell,” said Hannah, “and thanks to the advice and guidance of Peter Lynn and Partners, I’m confident that the new owners, Number One Property Management, are the ideal team to drive the next stage of McCartan Lettings’ growth.”

However, this isn't the first time the law firm has advised the entrepreneur. From start-up advice in the early years, to overseeing the sale of a regional franchise of Pass the Keys (the award-winning Airbnb property management company), the Swansea law firm has been on hand to advise on a range of legal matters for Hannah and her company.

“They have an in-depth understanding of my business,” she said, “so when I decided to sell, I knew where to go for expert legal advice.”

Working on behalf of Peter Lynn and Partners were Rob Cherry and James Lewis-Hyndman, both of whom were on hand to guide Hannah through the sales process.

“Working with Hannah has been a pleasure,” said Rob. “The deal secures the future of the lettings agency and we are proud to have guided Hannah through the process.”

With the sale successfully concluded, the dynamic business leader has already started her next business journey by founding The Landlord Community, a compliance and training hub to support landlords across Wales with practical, no-nonsense advice on the latest lettings legislation.