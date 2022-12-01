Sale of Computerised & Digital Security Systems to Johnson Controls

Computerised & Digital Security Systems (CDS), a leading UK provider of bespoke security systems has been sold to Johnson Controls (JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings.

Established in 1990, CDS provides a fully integrated service offering including CCTV, fire alarms, access control, perimeter intruder detection systems and automatic number plate recognition software. Its enviable blue-chip customer base includes private and public sector organisations including utility companies, local councils, universities, shopping centres and large corporates.

CDS manages every stage of each project, from initial consultation and design, to installation, commissioning and ongoing service and maintenance. Partnerships with industry-leading equipment manufacturers provide access to state-of-the-art technology.

The acquisition of CDS enables JCI to extend its customer base in key account target verticals and further build on CDS’s service offering to its customers. The transaction complements the recent acquisitions of WOT Security, NT Security, and Esotec adding strength to Johnson Controls’ electronic security capabilities in networked intrusion, CCTV and access control.

Gambit Corporate Finance acted as lead advisor to the shareholders of CDS on initiating, negotiating and structuring the transaction. The Gambit team comprised Frank Holmes (Partner) and Simon Marsden (Director).

Simon Moon, Founder and CEO of CDS commented:

“The transaction represents a significant milestone for the business and provides significant opportunities to CDS to further expand our service offering and customer base. I would like to thank the highly experienced team at Gambit for their role in sourcing, advising, negotiating and executing the transaction. Gambit were wholly committed, provided an excellent level of service and their commercial knowledge and advice guided us smoothly throughout the process from start to finish. We were always well informed about what to expect next as the transaction progressed, which allowed us to be well prepared and focused.”

Simon Marsden, Director at Gambit Corporate Finance commented:

“Over the last 30 years, Simon and the CDS team have built an excellent business which has consistently delivered exceptional levels of service for its customers. It was a pleasure for us to advise on this milestone in the company’s history. CDS is a valuable addition to JCI’s expanding portfolio and highlights the extensive appetite from acquirers seeking resilient UK businesses. We look forward to seeing the business continue to prosper under JCI’s ownership.”

Berry Smith provided legal advice to the shareholders and its team was led by Andrew Bound and Owen James.