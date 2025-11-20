property construction logo
20 November 2025
Property / Construction

Sale Completed on 61-acre Brownfield Site in Amlwch

Legat Owen Former Octel Bromine Works Amlwch

Legat Owen has successfully completed the sale of the former Octel Bromine works in Amlwch, a 61-acre brownfield site that has remained largely dormant for many years.

Acting on behalf of Anglesey LNG Limited, Legat Owen facilitated this landmark transaction that it says marks a major step forward for north-east Anglesey.

The site, which occupies a prime coastal position adjacent to Amlwch Port, was originally developed in the 1950s for bromine production and ceased operations in 2004. Since then, it has been in a moribund state, despite its potential for a range of alternative uses including leisure and tourism, residential development, and mixed-use schemes.

It is understood that the purchaser intends to repurpose the site for employment use, breathing new life into this strategically located property, Legat Owen said. This aligns with Anglesey’s ambitions to drive economic growth and create sustainable jobs, particularly within the context of the Anglesey Freeport initiative and the Energy Island Programme.

Will Ress, Director at Legat Owen, said:

“We are pleased to have secured the sale of this complex and significant site on behalf of our client. This transaction represents a significant step forward for Amlwch and the wider Anglesey economy. Its redevelopment for employment use represents a fantastic opportunity to support economic growth in Anglesey and create long-term benefits for the local community.”


