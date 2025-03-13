SA Brains Appoints Front Door Communications as its PR Agency

SA Brains has appointed Front Door Communications as its public relations agency.

Established in 1882, SA Brains produces its beers at the Dragons Brewery facility in Cardiff, and produces beers, including cask ales such as Brains Bitter, Barry Island IPA, The Rev James ale, Bayside Welsh lager and a 0.5% No Brainer IPA.

2025 marks a new era for the brewery as Managing Director Nick Payne has joined the company to lead it through its next stage of growth into both retail and pub markets.

In 2024, Wales was the only region in the UK to increase the number of independent breweries, bucking national trends and highlighting the unique character of Welsh brews.

Front Door Communications is based in Cardiff and has a wealth of experience in PR and media relations. Co-founded in 2017 by an ex-BBC journalist and a PR professional with over two decades of experience, the agency specialises in corporate communications, brand storytelling and social media management for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Sara Leigh Webber, Head of Marketing at Brains Brewery, said:

“Partnering with Front Door Communications marks an exciting chapter for SA Brains. The team’s understanding of the media landscape and innovative approach to PR will undoubtedly amplify our brand's reach with our audience.”

Kath Chadwick, Director at Front Door Communications, said: