S4C’s New Chief Executive Sets Out Her Vision for Global Success

Working with international partners will be a significant part of S4C’s brand new strategy, says S4C’s new Chief Executive Sian Doyle, as new team join the Welsh broadcaster.

The Welsh Broadcaster has announced a new call out to work with global partners at this year’s MIPTV festival in Cannes, with the channel renowned for its world class drama, ground-breaking documentaries, international formats and unmissable true crime.

S4C's aim is to deliver high quality premium content and media services in the Welsh language that reach the widest possible audience across a range of contemporary platforms.

The channel has already in the last couple of years commissioned an impressive list of international dramas including Keeping Faith, Hinterland, Hidden and the successful drama format 35 Days.

Launching soon will be Y Golau (Light in the Hall) co-produced by Duchess Street Productions/Triongl and distributed by APC Studios and the film Gwledd (The Feast) which premiered at SXSW.

S4C, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year is also making an impact with international formats such as Cardiff Production’s Am Dro (Take a Hike: Hat Trick International) and co-productions Ty am Ddim (The Great House Giveaway for C4) which has scooped several awards including BAFTA, the RTS and Broadcast’s Best Daytime Show, and Gwesty Aduniad (Reunion Hotel for BBC) produced by Darlun and distributed by All3Media International.

“We’re extremely proud to be working with creative independent producers, and finding innovative ways of financing, producing and distributing world class content. With our long term financial settlement in place we’re open for business and on the lookout for exciting new partners. Our new strategy will provide us with a brilliant platform to launch the next phase of a collaborative, international strategy which promises to bring the world to Wales and Wales to the world.” says Sian Doyle, S4C’s Chief Executive

The channel has recently re-structured its management team with Llinos Griffin-Williams joining this week as Chief Content Officer, and Geraint Evans stepping into a new role as Director of Content and Publishing Strategy.

Having recently secured major accolades at some of the world’s leading media awards, S4C’s team will be promoting Wales as the home of award winning, world class, creative original content by holding a reception at Annex Beach, Bd de la Croisette in Cannes, during MIPTTV.