S4C Clic and iPlayer Viewing Hours Surge by 31%, Hits Record High

The hours of content watched on S4C’s digital platform S4C Clic or on iPlayer have increased by almost a third in a year. In its Annual Report 2023-24, S4C reports an increase of 31% in hours watched on demand since the previous year – the best figure in the broadcaster's history.

The report also highlights a growth of 53% in the number of hours watched on YouTube, central to S4C’s goal of growing and maintaining a younger audience. This comes as a result of its commitment; “Providing your content on your platform” which is part of S4C's strategy.

While the report warns that the fall in linear viewing affects all broadcasters and is challenging for S4C like every other channel, S4C's annual reach on television in Wales has risen by 5% to 1,713,000 viewers. In addition, it saw a 9% increase in the number of Welsh-speakers who watch from week to week in 2023-24 – the highest figure for six years.

In terms of content the year was remarkably successful for the broadcaster, with the new drama series Anfamol,Bariau and Pren ar y Bryn capturing considerable attention and audience appreciation, and the Rugby World Cup and sport programmes in general attracting large audiences across all S4C platforms. In this period S4C managed to win broadcasting rights to international Cymru men’s football games until 2028, following an agreement with Viaplay.

The Annual Report is published following a difficult period for the broadcaster, and the Report recognises this and outlines the Action Plan which was published in February 2024 in order to restore the situation.

Guto Bebb, S4C’s Interim Board Chair, said:

“These figures crown a year of ambitious work at S4C to improve our digital reach. S4C is no longer one channel. As a broadcaster S4C now reaches new audiences on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer, YouTube and all its social media platforms, all of which is important to ensure the audience of the future.”

Sioned Wiliam, S4C’s Acting Chief Executive, added:

“With huge thanks to the staff and our partners in the production sector we are particularly proud to publish all the successes you see in this Report. There is no doubt that 2023-24 was an extremely difficult year for S4C but we have a bold action plan already in motion and bearing fruit. “”It's nice to see that the appreciation of the channel and its content remains strong with our viewers. The general opinion of S4C has improved again this year, for the third year in a row, across Welsh and non-Welsh speakers alike – with more than ever believing that we succeed in reflecting the whole of Wales, in all its diversity .

S4C’s 2023-34 Annual Report can be seen here