S4C Announce Jason Mohammad as New Ambassador

S4C, the Welsh-language broadcaster, has today confirmed the signing of TV and radio presenter, Jason Mohammad as an Ambassador. To launch his flagship role, the Channel has confirmed three prime time TX projects with him, all utilising his unrivalled sporting insight at a time when the Welsh national team head out to Qatar for the World Cup.

Jason A Max Ar Y Ffordd I Qatar (Jason and Max on the Way to Qatar) a one-hour special which will take father and son, Jason and Max, on the ultimate road movie trip as they head off to join The Red Wall and cheer on Pagey’s Cymru in the Middle East. This documentary is not just a couple of fans watching their national team, but a father and son bonding through their love of football and of Wales. As well as celebrating the highs and lows supporting the national team, Jason, a practicing Muslim, will explore with Max the cultural heritage of Qatar and will visit some of the most iconic locations there. Producers are Copa90 Studios, a specialist sports entertainment production studio launched in 2022. Commissioner for S4C is Iwan England, Head of Unscripted.

Pen/Campwyr (Champions), is an 8×30 sports quiz (7×30 series and a Christmas special), in which knowledge is quite literally power as three players answer questions to win themselves an advantage in a series of virtual games against three Welsh sporting legends. Hosted by Jason Mohammad, this is the only show that uses immersive digital gameplay. Contestants answer 50/50 questions (one question – two possible answers) to gain an advantage against a pro sports person in a virtual sporting challenge. Standing in their way are some of Wales’ most iconic sports people including Welsh footballer Natasha Harding, Wales and Lions Rugby legend James Hook and adventurer / Ultra Marathon athlete, Huw Jack Brassington. Producers are sport and entertainment specialists, Nimble Productions with Nimble’s Creative Director, Dylan Wyn Davies Executive Producing the series. Rhys Padarn will Series Produce and Direct. Elen Rhys, S4C’s Head of Entertainment and Fact Ent will Exec Produce the series on behalf of the Channel.

Stadiums Of the World with Jason Mohammad is a 3×60 min documentary series looking at the greatest sporting arenas around the globe. The series takes the viewer from China to Mexico, Ireland to Croatia, Japan to Norway via Wales and England, across three hour-long episodes.

The series kicks off looking at architecture and technology with Jason taking a special trip down memory lane at Ninian Park, the site of the old Cardiff City FC Stadium and the place where, as a boy, in 1984, he was a mascot in a game. Episode two Jason reflects on six stadiums worldwide, each a symbol of regional and national identity. In the final episode, ‘Match Day’ Jason begins at the stadium for Wrexham FC, now firmly on the map due its recent purchase by two Hollywood stars, before heading to Mexico City to the Azteca Stadium, the only stadium that has hosted two World Cup finals, including the location of the famous, Hand of God.

Stadiums of the World with Jason Mohammad. The programme is an international co-production, co-funded by S4C, TG4 of Ireland, LIC of China and JTV of Korea, with Cwmni Da producing the International and Welsh language versions. Llion Iwan is the Exec-producer, with Euros Wyn Producing for Cwmni Da. Llinos Wynne, Head of Docs and Specialist Factual, is the commissioner for S4C.

Jason Mohammed said:

“S4C has always played a huge part in my broadcasting life. I share their deep passion for our language and culture, and I look forward to sharing that with viewers and fans from all over the world by being their new Ambassador. I’m excited that they have given me three great sporting projects and can’t wait to be sharing some of these experiences with my son on a trip of a lifetime. I’ve covered two World Cups in the past – but this is going to be the best – as it’s a very personal trip to the Middle East to watch football and sample the sights and sounds of Qatar.”

S4C’s Chief Content Officer, Llinos Griffin-Williams said: