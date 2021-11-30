RWAS Launches Community Platform for Members at Winter Fair

After months of preparation the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has launched a new exclusive online platform dedicated to its membership.

The platform is full of new and relevant information linked to the agricultural and rural industries within Wales was launched at the Winter Fair opening ceremony yesterday.

The new membership platform which has been built and supported by Business News Wales will not only update members with the latest news of upcoming grants, industry updates and resources available to download but also current and new membership benefits, ways to get involved with your county, advisory and audio podcasts which will feature various stakeholders and those involved with the Society behind the scenes.

There will be opportunities for members to purchase early bird tickets for events, and new and exciting ways to use their membership and get involved with the Society to help shape its future for generations to come.

There will also be an area for members to explore how they can hire the showground for celebrations and events and advice on where they can find help and support services.

The Society are extremely grateful to the Principality Building Society for their generous sponsorship to enable the launch this new member platform. Without this support we wouldn’t be able to offer this service for our valued membership and we hope that this partnership will continue to strengthen into the future.

Vicky Wales, Chief Customer Officer at Principality Building Society:

”We're delighted to be sponsoring the new Royal Welsh Member's Platform which offers a range of information and features to benefit the agricultural community in Wales. We also look forward to working with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society to bring financial education to the platform in future for their members, including resources for adults and engaging money and saving activities for children.”

Members will be able to access the platform at the following address HERE where they can then register with their membership number and postcode. If you experience any issues, please contact the RWAS office on 01982 553683.

It is hoped that the online platform will become a hub for the numerous industries within rural Wales and that our members will help continue to grow and develop the platform. The Society’s members are an important asset to securing its future and if you think there is something missing from the site that you would like to include then please let us know by contacting [email protected].