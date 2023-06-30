Ruthin’s Jones Bros Supports Growth of Sustainable Welsh Farming

A North Wales civil engineering firm is advancing its sustainability commitments by backing a key initiative that promotes climate-conscious farming.

With extensive experience in renewable energy schemes, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK is sponsoring agricultural event Da Byw, which aims to spread awareness on regenerative cultivation throughout Wales.

The process involves implementing greener strategies to protect soil condition through taking biodiversity measures, which in turn creates healthier crops and food, as well as improving carbon capture.

As soils are the second largest carbon absorbers after the world’s oceans, the Conwy-based convention aims to demonstrate how regenerative practices can be harnessed to achieve net zero.

On the event, which took place earlier this month in Coed Coch, Dolwen, Jones Bros chairman Huw Jones MBE, said:

“We were keen to show our support for Da Byw because bringing awareness to sustainable farming systems aligns with our ongoing commitment to the environment through renewable schemes.”

The firm has a track record of delivering wind farm projects across the UK, including working on Dogger Bank Wind Farm, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Closer to home, Jones Bros was also the principal contractor on the now completed £20m Clocaenog Forest Wind Farm in Denbighshire.

Located less than 10 miles from its Ruthin headquarters, Jones Bros constructed the 27-turbine onshore development, which is capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of 63,800 homes, on behalf of RWE.

Huw added:

“Combining the development of wind energy projects with sustainable farming methods will ensure the prosperity of the rural Welsh economy, helping to maintain our language and culture. “With 90 per cent of the land in Wales being used for agriculture, it’s clear the sector has a key role in national carbon capture so backing the conference to spread this knowledge far and wide is crucial.”

Da Byw will bring together international speakers from the United States and Canada, as well as regenerative farmers to share best practices throughout the event.

Organiser of the conference Davina Fetherstonhaugh said:

“There are fantastic examples of sustainable agriculture taking place across the world, so having the backing of local companies like Jones Bros supports us in showcasing how it could work in Wales. “It highlights the company’s authentic commitment to protect the natural environment, complementing its role in the renewables sector.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros owns one of the largest plant fleets in the UK and employs approximately 500 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced nearly 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.

For more information, visit www.jones-bros.com

To book tickets to the 2023 Da Byw Livestock Conference, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/da-byw-live-stock-environmental-and-economic-sustainability-of-farming-tickets-552439821377