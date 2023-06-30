Agxio Launches Microbiome Analytics Laboratory at AberInnovation in Aberystwyth

Data science and machine learning company, Agxio, has launched a new laboratory in Wales.

Located at the Aberystwyth Innovation and Enterprise Campus (AberInnovation) on the Gogerddan campus at Aberystwyth University, the laboratory marks an expansion of Agxio’s presence at the state-of-the-art facilities at AberInnovation which focuses on the biotechnology, agritech, and food and drink sectors.

The new laboratory is a multifunction facility with a main focus on microbiome analytics using the latest nanopore technology.

AberInnovation’s CEO Dr Rhian Hayward MBE was present at the official launch of the laboratory, saying:

“Agxio are charting a high-growth pathway and we have been very pleased to support them on their journey to commercialisation. As our community of entrepreneurs and early-stage companies expands Agxio are an exemplar for others and ‘one to watch’ as they scale up their services.”

Agxio’s Bioscience and Research Lead focusing on animal science and disease technologies, Chloe Hazell, will be heading up research at the laboratory.

Agxio CEO, Dr Stephen Christie, commented: