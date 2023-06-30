Larder Cymru: Showcasing the Best of Welsh Produce at Senedd

Ensuring locally sourced, sustainable food and drink is prioritised in public sector procurement was the key message at ‘Welsh Food Futures’ held recently in Cardiff Bay.

The event brought together initiatives funded by the Welsh Government’s Rural Development Programme to explore sustainable food procurement and the development of local supply chains.

Larder Cymru, run by Anglesey social enterprise, Menter Môn was one of the main initiatives to be showcased at the event, highlighting the benefits of introducing more locally sourced food into public sector menus. Representatives from government agencies, food producers, industry experts, and policymakers were able to share best practice and innovative ways of enhancing the availability of local produce across the public sector, including in schools, hospitals, and government offices.

Dafydd Jones, Menter Môn Food Projects Manager said:

“This was a great platform for us to highlight our achievements as well as outline our vision for delivering benefits from a stronger supply chain for Welsh food and drink products. Our research and experience show the positive impact we can have on the local economy through increased support for Welsh producers, reduced carbon emissions associated with transportation, and improved nutritional value for consumers. We’re looking forward to building on this work and supporting the sector as it responds to the changing demands of the market and consumers.”

Abi Marriott, is Coordinator of the Wales Community Food Distribution (WCFD), she added:

“The ‘Welsh Food Futures’ event provided clear evidence from several initiatives, demonstrating how different models can work to support public procurement of food that delivers environmental, economic, and social benefits to the people of Wales.”

Members of the Senedd from across the political spectrum sponsored the event, including Cefin Campbell MS, Eluned Morgan MS, Jane Dodds MS, Peter Fox MS, and Russell George MS.

Delegates had the opportunity to engage in Q&A sessions, presentations, and focus groups that allowed them to share their experiences and views on delivering more local food to the public sector.