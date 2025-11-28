Run 4 Wales Reports Strong Social and Environmental Impact in 2025

Run 4 Wales has taken strides to power positive change through its events this year in keeping with its social impact objectives.

Whether it’s been breaking down barriers to encourage more people to take part in its mass-participation events, looking at more sustainable travel options or donating money to environmental projects through its Climate Action Fund, the not-for-profit organisation has done everything with one goal in mind – making sure its miles matter.

All surpluses generated through its events are given to the Run 4 Wales Charitable Foundation, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025.

In April and October the 100 Clubs at the ABP Newport Marathon Festival and Oysho Cardiff Half Marathon – a scheme whereby Run 4 Wales donates 100 free spaces into the events for people to use as a vehicle to improve their health and wellbeing – saw both individuals and members from groups including Slimming World, Mwslima Running Club and Torfaen Council’s #IfYouGoIGo women group reap the benefits that physical activity brings.

For the first time the 100 Club was also rolled out to Cardiff Half Junior to help encourage movement for children, their families and their schools. The extension of the initiative will continue into 2026 in both the Cardiff Half and ABP Newport Marathon Festival.

Children and young people were further encouraged to get active through a Cardiff Half collaboration with the Daily Mile – an initiative that encourages schools to get their pupils moving for a mile each day.

The partnership saw R4W create an interactive workbook to help boost engagement with the students, incorporating activities with a focus on the iconic landmarks that are found around the Cardiff Half course. More than 50 schools engaged with the activity – with almost 20 new schools showing interest for the first time and half of these signing up to continue with Daily Mile activity.

Cardiff Half activity also saw students at Whitmore High School in Barry, along with its feeder schools, take part in a series of fun runs in the lead up to the event, with a team of 50 of the school’s staff taking part in the main race to raise money for charity.

This year, Run 4 Wales worked with its partners, particularly at the Oysho Cardiff Half Marathon, to help make the event more inclusive.

It saw the return of the Principality Rainbow Roundabout, powered by the Principality Building Society and Pride Cymru. The cheer station aims to be a symbol of inclusivity and gives a much-needed boost to runners between miles 10 and 12.

The quiet zone was back in the event village too – providing a neurodiverse space and a moment of calm to those who needed it across race weekend – and the ABP Newport Marathon Festival saw this provision for the first time thanks to its partnership with Mind.

In the lead up to race day Run 4 Wales worked with its Cardiff Half civic partner, Cardiff University, to host a CPR training event for Extra Milers (the event volunteers), students and the public to take part in and learn the lifesaving skills.

Throughout 2025 Run 4 Wales has continued its engagement with Transport for Wales to put on extra train services to allow runners to get to its races, particularly those in Newport, Barry and Cardiff, in a more sustainable way.

Alongside all of the event focused initiatives, Run 4 Wales has also invested in a carbon footprint audit and has been able to support Keep Wales Tidy and Tir Natur through donations from its Climate Action Fund.

The donations came from funds from Run 4 Wales’ 2024 events and includes contributions from event organisers, participants and event partners. Those who opt out of receiving a race t-shirt at the finish line also see the monetary value contributed to the fund. It will look to once again open up nominations to green initiatives and projects for funding thanks to donations made at this year’s events too.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, said: