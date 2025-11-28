Royal Welsh Winter Fair Celebrates Excellence in Food and Farming

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Royal Welsh Winter Fair for two days of celebration, competition and festive atmosphere.

First staged in 1990, the annual event was held at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells and has become one of the most popular attractions in the British agricultural calendar.

The fair continues to maintain its position as one of the finest primestock shows in the UK, this year attracting nearly 700 exhibitors from across the UK.

The choice of father and son duo, Ieuan and Sion Edwards of the esteemed Edwards of Conwy butchery family, to officially open the event fitted within this year’s educational theme of ‘Our Food / Ein Bwyd’.

In his opening speech, master butcher Ieuan reflected on the Winter Fair’s importance to the industry. Speaking candidly about the challenges and opportunities facing food production, he highlighted the crucial role of farmers in feeding a growing global population.

He noted the pressures facing the industry but also its remarkable resilience, emphasising the importance of creating an environment where farmers can produce high-quality, sustainable and affordable food.

Ieuan also shared how deeply the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has shaped his professional and personal journey, recalling highlights such as winning the Sir Bryner Jones Award in 2013 and decades of involvement at the fair.

Sion continued the address with an optimistic view of the industry’s future. He also acknowledged the changing landscape of food production, emphasising the importance of ensuring the next generation can thrive.

“To meet the challenges ahead, our industry must be economically viable and function in an efficient and sustainable manner,” he said. “The future will look different, but the importance of what we do remains the same.”

Sion quoted the writer and Harvard University professor, Michael Pollan, saying:

“Food is not just fuel. Food is about family, food is about community, food is about identity. And we nourish all those things when we eat well.”

Notable achievements within the agricultural community were celebrated. John Owen, the 2025 Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) president for featured county Caernarfonshire, presented the John Gittins Memorial Award to Kevin Parry, Powys, the Oxford Farming Conference Bursary to Eiry Wiliams, Ceredigion and the RWAS Nuffield Farming Scholarship to Tudor Roderick, Powys.

The inaugural Dai Jones Llanilar Memorial Award was presented to Elen Gwen Williams from Anglesey. Elen will now have the exciting opportunity to develop an original idea for broadcast on S4C.

Education played a central role at this year’s fair, with more than 2,000 schoolchildren and students attending across the two days. Free entry was available for organised primary and secondary school visits, along with reduced rates for further and higher education groups.

Year six workshops were delivered by food wholesaler Castell Howell, broadcaster Myfanwy Alexander and The Big Science Project, with live cooking demonstrations and interactive sessions.

Rhys Jones, founder of Cattle Strength Gym, Lampeter, presented certificates to participating schools and spoke about the importance of healthy eating and exercising.

A former rugby professional, Rhys established his farm-based gym in 2015 following a family loss and has since combined his passion for fitness and farming to raise awareness of mental health in agriculture.

The fair is an important platform for policy discussion and debate, with Welsh and UK Government Minister in attendance, together with representatives from the German and Irish Embassies.

Discussions were held between highly influential individuals and organisations that impact the future of Welsh agriculture and the rural economy. The Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) breakfast was addressed by Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, MS.

Livestock competitions remained at the heart of the event, with excellent support from exhibitors. There were record numbers in the pig section, the second-highest number of lamb carcass entries and sheep classes at full capacity.

The supreme cattle champion – one of the most prestigious accolades of the Winter Fair – was awarded to ‘Glangdwen Velvet’, a pedigree Limousin heifer weighing 598kg, bred by C. L. & F. E. Jerman and exhibited by Edwards Brothers of Denbighshire. The heifer sold for £27,000, a record price for the event.

The sheep supreme champion award went to a pair of Dutch Texel lambs, both bred and exhibited by Tirion Griffiths of Corwen.

The Pig Supreme Champion (Single) title was awarded to a Welsh cross Pietrain bacon pig exhibited by Teulu Jenkins of Newcastle Emlyn. In the pairs section, the was claimed by Mark Horsley from East Yorkshire with his Pietrain-cross bacon pigs.

The Supreme Horse Champion title was awarded to ‘Llanmorlais Buster’, a Section D yearling colt exhibited by Mark Swistun, Swansea. The Welsh Horse Champion was a Section B yearling colt exhibited by Josh Hampson, West Yorkshire and owned by Alison Wright.

Building on the hugely popular Heavy Horse Village, first introduced by Caernarfon’s Ambassador Rhys Griffith at this year’s Royal Welsh Show, a dedicated area in the Farriery Pavilion showcased magnificent horses alongside the nearby Hound Show.

Elsewhere on the showground, winner of the Best Overall Tradestand Award went to Shearwell Data.

There were more than 370 trade stands, along with more than 80 additional stands in the Food Hall and street food area, where guests were able to sample a wide range of produce from across Wales. Best Food Hall Tradestand was Mountainview Ice Cream from Carmarthenshire.

The Gwledd | Feast Welsh food and drink village offered a vibrant mix of live entertainment and delicious Welsh street food. Performances included the Welsh Whisperer, Parti Camddwr and 50 Shêds o Santa Clos, as well as local schools and choirs.

Headline event sponsors were Welsh Government, HSBC and Dunbia.

Honorary Winter Fair director, William Hanks said:

“We’ve been thrilled to welcome such high visitor numbers to this year’s Winter Fair, which once again delivered a wonderful festive atmosphere across the whole showground. “From exceptional live music and outstanding food and drink to the superb standard of entries across all sections, the event truly showcased the very best of Welsh agriculture and rural life. “We are deeply grateful for the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, stewards, traders, sponsors and, of course, the visitors who make this event possible. The RWAS is immensely proud of what has been achieved this year and we are committed to building on this success to make next year’s Winter Fair even better.”

Other top results were: Baby Beef Supreme Champion, ‘Pretty Little Thing’, a 318kg Continental heifer bred and exhibited by D E & S. J. Cheacker, Gloucester which sold for £4,400.

Sheep: Single Carcass Supreme Champion, a Beltex, bred by Ben Moralee and exhibited by Swinnerton & Hamplett, Shropshire which sold for £1,600. Carcass Supreme Champion Pair, Beltex cross lambs bred and exhibited by T. G. & E. A. Jones, Lampeter which sold for £ 900 each. Champion Single Carcass bred in Wales, a Beltex cross bred and the White Hart, Llandeilo. Champion Pair of Carcasses bred in Wales, Beltex cross lambs, bred and exhibited by TG & EA Jones which sold for £400 each.

Overall Meat Hamper Champion, ‘Showcase of Welsh Meat’, exhibited by Wild Welsh Meat T/A Izzy’s Butchers, Powys which sold for £340. Dressed poultry champion, a16.5lb turkey exhibited by Russel Gibbons, Ceredigion which sold for £450. Bacon, Burger and Sausage champion, sausages exhibited by Morgan’s Family Butchers, Builth Wells. Beef Rib champion, GCSE Butchers, Powys which sold for £180.