Royal Welsh Show Ceremony Celebrates Culture and Community

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s flagship event opened with a ceremony celebrating Welsh agriculture, culture and community spirit.

Chair of RWAS Council, Nicola Davies reflected on the pivotal role of the society in championing Welsh agriculture and rural life.

“The show is a very important platform to promote the very best of the agricultural industry that we all hold so very dear,” she said. “It underlines its importance, not only economically, but socially and culturally too.”

Mrs Davies paid tribute to this year’s feature county, Caernarfonshire, and thanked its fundraising committees for their outstanding work in raising awareness and vital funds to support capital developments at the showground. She acknowledged their dedication, “ably led” by president, John R. Owen.

She also introduced this year’s specially commissioned “Cerdd Groeso” (Welcome Sonet) by celebrated Welsh poet Myrddin ap Dafydd, which she recited during the ceremony.

Mr Owen reflected on his family’s long-standing connection with the show, stretching back to the 1950s.

“I have no doubt that the founders of the society are looking down in much admiration of today’s standards and achievements,” he said.

Broadcaster and author, Dei Tomos, officially open the show, which he described as “the main Welsh festival” for many and emphasised the significance of agriculture to the economic, social and cultural life of the nation.

“One of the most important elements of the Royal Welsh Show is friendship,” he said.

He reminisced about his early experiences at the show in the 1980s, first as a news reporter and later as a broadcaster for S4C. He paid tribute to the many individuals who shaped his journey and reflected on the legacy of the event’s founders, particularly those who chose Llanelwedd as its permanent home.

Mr Tomos also remembered the late Huw Griffith and his shire horses, noting that his grandson, Rhys, now continues that legacy as this year’s RWAS Ambassador.

Rhys is one of many who follow in the footsteps of previous generations to keep farming and rural life alive in Wales.

Dylan Jones, of Castellior, Menai Bridge, Anglesey, was announced as the winner of the prestigious Sir Bryner Jones Memorial Award, which featured the beef industry for the first time in 30 years.

A major highlight of this year’s show was the official opening of the new Heavy Horse Village, a dedicated area celebrating the legacy and ongoing role of working horses in Welsh agriculture.

The village features interactive exhibits, live demonstrations and opportunities for visitors to meet these gentle giants and their handlers, along with new turn-out competition classes.

The opening day’s main ring programme was headlined by the Ukrainian Cossacks, whose dazzling displays of traditional horsemanship and acrobatics captivated showgoers. Their performance blended cultural storytelling with elite equestrian skill.

Additional main ring attractions included the Bolddog FMX display team, the Tristar Carriage and the RAF Falcons Parachute display team.

Renowned for its livestock competitions, the show again drew top entries. Cattle, sheep, pigs and horses were judged across multiple classes, reflecting the exceptional quality of breeding and stockmanship in Wales.

Judges praised the high standards across all categories, with opening day competitions setting a strong tone for the week ahead.

A highlight of the day was the visit of HRH The Princess Royal, who was attending in her capacity as Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RACS) president. After attending the RASC’s annual meeting, she toured the showground, engaging with exhibitors and visitors.