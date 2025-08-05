Royal Welsh Show 2025 Attracted Record Breaking Crowds

This year's Royal Welsh Show has been declared an “outstanding success” after attracting record-breaking crowds.

“This year's Royal Welsh Show was a true celebration of the very best of Wales,” said Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) chief executive, Aled Rhys Jones. “We welcomed incredible crowds to Llanelwedd, with perfect conditions setting the stage for what has been a truly memorable show. “The standard of livestock exhibits was exceptional and it was fantastic to see new additions like the Heavy Horse Village proving so popular with visitors. “Thousands of families joined us and it was especially encouraging to see so many young people enjoying the show – the zip wire at the Armed Forces stand was a real draw all week. “We also saw a brilliant response on our social media platforms, with our video of the Welsh national anthem at Moliant y Maes reaching over 250,000 views. Our sincere thanks go to Caernarfon, this year's feature county, and to all our loyal supporters who make this show so special year after year.”

The show was officially opened by broadcaster and journalist, Dei Tomos, in a ceremony that reflected the deep-rooted traditions of Welsh farming and culture.

Later, The Princess Royal attended the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth's annual meeting, held at the showground, before meeting show exhibitors and volunteers, and witnessing the variety of competitions.

This year, Caernarfonshire was the feature county.

RWAS president for 2025, Mr John R. Owen, said:

“I'm incredibly proud to represent my home area in this role and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Caernarfon as our feature county for 2025. “Their tremendous efforts in raising funds and awareness for the RWAS throughout the year have been invaluable and their support has contributed significantly to making this show such a resounding success.”

Actor and horseman Martin Clunes toured the new Heavy Horse Village alongside Rhys Eifion Griffith, whose vision as this year's ambassador saw its creation. Mr Clunes toured the showground before stepping into the ring to judge the prestigious supreme horse championship.

Main ring displays included the horsemanship of the Ukrainian Cossacks, the Bolddog FMX display team and the grand parade of champions, which showcased the best animals from across the showground.

Blue tongue restrictions meant that no livestock exhibitors from England or Scotland were able to participate this year. However, Mr Owen paid tribute to the livestock exhibitors.

“While we were disappointed that some of our regular livestock exhibitors from England and Scotland were unable to join us this year, I'm incredibly proud of how our Welsh farming community stepped up to the challenge,” he said. “The quality of livestock on display was exceptional, with Welsh exhibitors providing strong, competitive classes that truly showcased the excellence of Welsh breeding and husbandry. This demonstrates the resilience and quality that defines Welsh agriculture.”

The supreme champions were: