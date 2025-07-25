Royal Mint Releases Commemorative Coin to Celebrate 200 Years of British Railways

The Royal Mint has released a new commemorative coin celebrating the 200th anniversary of Britain's modern railway, with train enthusiast and social media personality Francis Bourgeois striking the first coin.

Francis, whose genuine passion for trains has captivated millions across social media, was a natural choice for the striking, The Royal Mint said.

The collectible £2 coin features the iconic Locomotion No. 1 which first steamed along the Stockton and Darlington Railway in 1825. Previously included in The Royal Mint’s 2025 annual coin sets, this special edition has now been released as a standalone collectible.

The detailed design depicts Locomotion No. 1 on the historic opening day of the Stockton and Darlington Railway, capturing a moment that transformed British transportation. Each coin features the edge inscription “ACTIVE · LOCOMOTION NO 1” as a tribute to the revolutionary locomotive, offering collectors a tangible piece of British industrial heritage.

Francis shared the striking ceremony with his millions of followers on TikTok, introducing many young enthusiasts to the hobby of coin collecting while celebrating his own passion for railways.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said:

“Coin collecting, much like Francis's dedication to trains, brings together people who share a passion for history and heritage. Both hobbies offer a fascinating window into our nation's past and provide communities where enthusiasts can share knowledge and excitement. We've seen tremendous interest from collectors of all ages who appreciate how coins can commemorate significant moments like the birth of modern railways, making this standalone release a celebration not just of railway history, but of the joy of collecting itself.”

Emma Roberts, programme manager for Railway 200, said:

“Having a commemorative coin from The Royal Mint is a huge honour. We're delighted that the vital role of the railway on our lives is being recognised in this way. The opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway two centuries ago accelerated a rail revolution around the world. That historic moment helped to shape the past, present and future of rail and deserves to be commemorated in this bicentenary year.”

The commemorative coin is available in a range of finishes including gold and silver editions, alongside a standard brilliant uncirculated version, with prices starting from £17.50. There are no plans for the coin to enter general circulation.