RJ Chartered Surveyors Announces Cardiff Expansion

RJ Chartered Surveyors has opened a Cardiff office amidst business growth plans.

Established in 1991, RJ Chartered Surveyors offers agency services, lease advisory, property valuations, and comprehensive management of residential and commercial properties. With clients across South Wales, it said the additional presence in Cardiff has allowed it to firmly embed itself in one of the UK’s most dynamic property markets, and to be closer to existing clients east of Cardiff.

Liam Slater, Agency Director at RJ Chartered Surveyors, said:

“We are thrilled to open our doors in Cardiff and to become the only independent commercial property consultancy to have offices in both Cardiff and Swansea. This new office will allow us to deepen our relationships with existing clients throughout South Wales and to engage with new clients in a city and region that is experiencing significant growth. Cardiff is a bustling centre for both residential and commercial properties, and we are eager to contribute our expertise to the city’s ongoing development. “Our expansion into Cardiff comes at an exciting time for the business as well as the city, with the recent announcements of the large-scale mixed-use scheme in Cardiff Bay which will provide a new 15,000 capacity indoor arena and Landsec’s plans to repurpose the old Debenhams site in Cardiff city centre which will further enhance the area. Additionally, with the rise in Grade A office developments, Cardiff is becoming increasingly attractive to businesses. We are proud to be part of this vibrant landscape and look forward to playing a role in the city’s future growth.”

RJ Chartered Surveyors will also broaden its range of services with the introduction of a ‘building consultancy’ offer. This expansion will see further growth within the team and will allow the business to offer an enhanced service to new and existing clients.

The new RJ Chartered Surveyors office is located at Eastern Business Park in St Mellons.