Ringland Community Centre Powered by New Solar Installation

Ringland community centre has become the latest of Newport City Council’s buildings to be powered by clean, renewable solar energy.

A total of 112 solar PV panels have been installed onto the roof of the centre, with a total capacity of 56kWp.

The installation, led by the council and supported by Newport Norse and Inspire Green, is expected to save around 9 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year. This is the equivalent of planting 149 trees.

The centre has also become the first council site to also have a battery storage system installed alongside the panels. This allows the centre to store surplus energy generated by the panels, allowing it to use clean energy throughout the day and evening.

Early analysis suggests that the centre could run entirely on renewable energy during peak solar periods. This will dramatically reduce its reliance on the national grid, bringing down the centre’s energy bills.

Ringland is the latest building in the council’s estate which is now benefiting from generating clean energy. Other buildings which have received a solar panel installation include:

Alway, Malpas Court, Newport East and Rivermead community centres

the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome for Wales, and the Newport Regional Pool and Tennis Centre

the central library, museum and art gallery building

around 26 buildings within the council’s school estate

Kingsway car park, which won a national sustainability award last year.

Taken together, the council’s solar capacity is now around 4.235MWp across its estate.