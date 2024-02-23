RICS Launches New DEI Guidance in Bid to Propel Diversity and Inclusion in the Surveying Profession

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has launched a much anticipated guide to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) for surveying firms and individuals globally.

The six-document guide has been carefully developed by RICS members and experts in DEI and covers topics such as inclusive policies, inclusive spaces, career progression, everyday life at work, recruitment and developing an inclusive culture in the workplace.

While the guidance benefits all RICS professionals globally, it places particular emphasis on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and sole practitioners. By providing access to specialist DEI advice, the guidance aims to empower these entities to attract, retain, and optimize their DEI practices, ensuring they remain competitive and inclusive.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion have emerged as central tenets for RICS and the broader profession, recognising the need to attract and retain the best talent, irrespective of gender, race, disability, neurodiversity, class, socio-economic background, religion, sexual orientation, or age. The guidance sets out to exemplify best practices, assisting firms in recruiting and retaining top-tier talent by cultivating a more inclusive and equitable workplace.

RICS Head of DEI, Sybil Taunton, commented:

“In delivering this guidance, RICS is expanding the support available to members and firms, striving to shape an inclusive profession where everyone can thrive, realise their potential, and deliver positive social impact. By fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, we envision a profession that reflects the rich diversity of our communities”.

For more information and to access the guides, please visit: RICS launches new guidance to supplement Rules of Conduct Rule 4