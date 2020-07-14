Richard Selby Confirmed as Chair of IoD Wales

The co-founder and Director of Pro Steel Engineering has been named as the successor to Jean Church MBE as Chair of the Institute of Directors in Wales

Richard Selby, co-founder and Director of Pro Steel Engineering has been named as the new Chair of IoD Wales. He will take up the position on 1 November 2020.

As an ambassador of IoD Wales, patron of the Prince’s Trust and Chair and co-founder of the Torfaen Strategic Economic Forum, Richard is a highly respected and active member of the business community in Wales. He is also a Board member of the Regional Economic Growth Partnership – Cardiff Capital Region – and member of the CBI Enterprise Forum.

Having begun his career with Mabey Bridge, Richard established Pro Steel Engineering in 2012. The business was named as Start Up Company of the Year by the Institute of Welsh Affairs in 2013 and Constructing Excellence in Wales SME of the Year in 2015. Richard was a finalist for the IoD Wales Director of the Year award in 2015 and Pro Steel was announced as the Fast Growth 50 Fastest Growing Manufacturing and Engineering company in 2016. Richard went on to win the South Wales Chamber of Commerce Presidents Awards in 2018.

As Chair of IoD Wales, Richard will take over from Jean Church MBE who has held the position since 2016. She was previously Chair of the South and West Wales region from 2008-2011 and will remain closely involved with the IoD as Senior Independent Council Member.

Jean Church MBE said:

“It has been an enormous privilege and pleasure to lead the Institute of Directors in Wales. Working with Robert and his team, we have worked closely with both UK and Welsh Governments and campaigned tirelessly for the big decisions that will deliver the business environment we need in order to thrive. “I know that Richard will be a key driver in influencing policy and driving economic growth across Wales. He’ll represent the views of our members and continue to engage with academia and business networks to ensure the continued promotion of connectivity, professionalism and localism as key member benefits. “The IoD makes a real difference here in Wales. I’m hugely proud to have served our members as Chair over the last four years and wish Richard every success as he picks up the baton at this critical time for our economy.”

Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE, Director of IoD Wales said:

“Jean has been a fantastic Chair of IoD Wales, mentor and friend to myself, our wider team and our members. I am hugely grateful for her incredible professionalism, strategic counsel and great care. She really is all that a good Director should be and a much respected role model to our members in Wales. “As an entrepreneur and Director of a successful business, Richard understands what it is to have nothing except a vision and belief in your own ability. He has energy and determination that will resonate with our members and believes passionately in best practice as a key driver of responsible business. He shares our commitment to building prosperity for all and delivering on Welsh Government’s strategic objectives as we work together to recover and build back from Covid-19.”

Richard Selby added: