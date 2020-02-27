Rhoose Allotments Thriving Thanks to Cardiff Airport

A new agreement with Vale of Glamorgan Council will see compost processed in the on-site Food Rocket at Cardiff Airport being delivered regularly to nearby Ceri Road Allotments in Rhoose.

The first delivery of over 270 kilos of the fresh compost was delivered to Ceri Road Allotments in Rhoose, and it will be available to all plot owners who wish to use it to help their fruits, vegetables and plants to thrive and grow all year round. Every fortnight the allotment owners will receive a fresh delivery of approximately 120 kilos.

Mark Bailey, Director of Airport Planning and Development at Cardiff Airport, said:

“The delivery of compost is the first of many. We’re delighted to be able to put the product to good use and support the local community, effectively meaning that none of our on-site food waste goes to landfill. This is an exciting next step in our Environmental Flight Path, which is our timeline of immediate and short-term environmental goals.”

Cllr Neil Moore, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: