Revealed: Top 20 Best-Paid Jobs of 2020

Chief financial officers have climbed to the top of the salary tree and can command some of the UK’s highest annual wages, according to new data released by the world’s largest job site, Indeed.

Indeed analysed thousands of full-time roles advertised across its platform to identify which are currently offering the highest average salaries.

Chief financial officers, who have responsibility for managing a company’s financial planning and reporting, can typically command an average salary of £112,666 a year.

Indeed’s research found that many of the highest-paid vacancies are for senior positions such as company directors and vice president roles.

Many jobs in the top 20 require both a specialism and experience; for instance, applicants for a role as vice president of engineering would need years of practical experience to be considered. The rarity of candidates with the qualifications, expertise and experience needed to fill such senior roles clearly drives up salaries as employers compete for the best talent.

That trend is particularly acute in the healthcare sector, which accounts for nearly half (45%) of the top 20 jobs with the highest annual salaries at the start of 2020.

Orthodontists are the highest paid medical professionals on the list. It can take a decade to train as an orthodontist, as it requires five years of studying dentistry, workplace training, and then an additional three years’ study to become fully qualified. However, those years of hard work eventually pay off, as orthodontists can expect an average salary just under £100,000 a year.

Dermatologists, who specialise in skincare, experts in neonatal care and rheumatologists, who treat diseases which affect the joints, all make it into the top 10. Ophthalmologists, who deal with eye disorders, finished in 10th position.

The highest paying jobs in 20201

Chief financial officer £112,666 Vice president of sales £109,278 Vice president of engineering £108,623 Orthodontist £99,010 Dermatologist £93,282 Director of product management £92,692 Neonatologist £92,003 Rheumatologist £91,724 Ophthalmologist £91,704 Director of catering £91,578 Nephrologist £91,521 Plastic surgeon £90,922 Senior director £90,059 Paediatrician £89,723 Anesthesiologist £89,501 Managing director £88,101 Unit director – £86,727 Vice president of finance – £86,517 Tax director £85,742 Director of construction – £85,148

Bill Richards, UK managing director at global job site Indeed, comments: