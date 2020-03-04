Retired Homeowners in Wales Earn £11,700 from their Houses in a Year

Retired homeowners in Wales saw the value of their homes increase by nearly £1,000 each month last year, according to a study.

Around the UK pensioners saw their property wealth increase by more than £3,150 in the past year despite the impact of political and economic uncertainty on the housing market, the analysis from UK’s leading independent equity release adviser Key shows.

Total property wealth owned by over-65s who have paid off mortgages is valued at £1.133 trillion and has increased by £14.78 billion in the past year, which equates to a gain of £3,152 for average retired homeowners, Key’s Pensioner Property Equity Index reveals.

Key’s data shows the total value of pensioner property fell to £1.096 trillion in the early part of last year before recovering in the autumn to £1.132 trillion. Gains since the autumn have been modest but retired homeowners have still seen strong year-on-year increases.

The long-term gains have been even more impressive. Since Key started analysing the mortgage-free property wealth of the over-65s in 2010 retired homeowners have benefited from growth of 45% – a total of nearly £354 billion – earning them gains of £75,000 in the past 10 years.

The biggest winners in the past year are over-65s in Wales who have seen gains of £11,700 while retired homeowners in the West Midlands (£8,165), East Midlands (£5,799) and the North West (£4,355) have also done better than average.

The only region to suffer substantial falls was East Anglia where retired homeowners are £3,267 worse off over the year. Homeowners in the South East saw marginal price falls of £149 over the year.

The South East still accounts for nearly a fifth (18.9%) of all property wealth held by retired homeowners despite the slight drop, while East Anglia is the fourth wealthiest region in terms of mortgage-free property held by over-65s.

Will Hale, CEO at Key, said: