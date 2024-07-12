Retailers Call for Measures to Boost Footfall

The new UK Government needs to work with Welsh Government on “footfall boosting measures”, according to the Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC).

Footfall figures for the four weeks to 29 June 2024 according to WRC-Sensormatic IQ data show that Welsh footfall decreased by 4.1% in June (YoY), up from -5.0% in May. This is worse than the UK average decrease of 2.3% (YoY).

Shopping centre footfall decreased by 2.4% in June (YoY) in Wales, meaning it was 1.4 percentage points worse than May.

In June, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 5.1% (YoY). This was up from -9.1% in May.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Retailers saw a modest uplift in Welsh shopper footfall in June, with an increase on May’s drab figures. The figures do remain down compared to 2023, but the upward trajectory when compared to the previous month will give the industry hope of a summer pick up and a sustained improvement across all Welsh shopping destinations. With the prospect of warmer weather, and a plethora of events, concerts and sporting occasions providing a potential boost to footfall, retailers will continue to combine offers and value to their ranges to entice shoppers back to the high street. “Whilst the industry continues to work hard to keep costs down for customers, the challenge of ongoing cost pressures remains and poses a threat to any continued improvement. It is vital that the everywhere economy, which retail is front and centre of, remains a priority for our elected representatives at both ends of the M4. Retailers will be hoping that the end of the General Election will mean the new UK Government can work with the Welsh Government to prioritise economic growth and introduce footfall boosting measures.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said:

“June’s footfall saw an improvement in performance compared to last month. With the rain finally giving way to drier and sunnier weather, this along with events including the start of the 2024 Euros and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour helped to deliver an ambient boost to shopper traffic. However, while edging up compared to May, store visits remain marginally down compared to 2023, suggesting recovery in shopper traffic has yet fully to turn a corner. Retailers will be hoping that major sporting events, including Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics, provide positive opportunities to entice shoppers into store.”

MONTHLY TOTAL WELSH RETAIL FOOTFALL (% CHANGE YoY)

UK FOOTFALL BY LOCATION (% CHANGE YoY)

TOTAL FOOTFALL BY NATION AND REGION

TOTAL FOOTFALL BY CITY