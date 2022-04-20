Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Results for the March 2022 ACCA Exam Sitting Announced

B - Original Content Financial Services
ACCA’s (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) future members have been issued with their exam results for the March 2022 sitting.

88,564 entered March exams, with 105,155 completed. A total of 3,090 future members completed their final exams to become ACCA Affiliates. Some 9,173 across various jurisdictions took remotely invigilated exams, which are now an integral part of ACCA’s exam delivery.

Commenting on the results, Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru/Wales, said:

We start the 2022 exam session with robust results. These are a testament to students’ dedication and hard work, using the engaging and broad range of ACCA learning support that’s available to them such as examiners’ reports, videos and podcasts with experts to guide the way to exam success.

Importantly, we make regular revisions to the Qualification’s syllabus to ensure employability is core to it. This ensures we continue to develop the strategically minded professional accountants of the future that business and the public sector needs.

Recent updates have included a strengthened focus on digital, with data analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, robotic process engineering, internet of things, and automation. Sustainability is also central to the ACCA Qualification, developing skills and knowledge about the importance of sustainability reporting, the need to address ESG factors on strategy formulation, performance measurement and how to conduct sustainability audits.

Results announced today also include those delivered via ACCA’s on-demand offering for Foundation Diplomas, Applied Knowledge and Law exams. These accounted for a further 35,833 exams, of which over 2,098 made possible through RI.

Visit www.accaglobal.com for more information.

 

ACCA Qualification Pass rate (%)
Applied Knowledge
BT – Business & Technology 83%
FA – Financial Accounting 71%
MA – Management Accounting 67%
Applied Skills
LW – Corporate and Business Law 85%
TX – Taxation 51%
FR – Financial Reporting 50%
PM – Performance Management 40%
FM – Financial Management 50%
AA – Audit and Assurance 44%
Strategic Professional – Essentials
SBL – Strategic Business Leader 50%
SBR – Strategic Business Reporting 46%
Strategic Professional – Options
AAA – Advanced Audit and Assurance 33%
AFM – Advanced Financial Management 43%
APM – Advanced Performance Management 34%
ATX – Advanced Taxation 38%

 

