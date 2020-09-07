Reopening of Foodservice Market Gives Boost to Lamb Exports to Switzerland

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) has shared HMRC figures that show that in the first six months of 2020, UK lamb exports to Switzerland have increased over 200% compared to last year, making it the seventh largest export market.

With lamb from Wales accounting for nearly a third of UK exports overall, it is estimated that this increase over the first six months of the year could be worth nearly £600,000 to the Welsh red meat industry, with the reopening of Swiss hotels and restaurants giving a timely boost to the trade.

HCC supports a variety of work all over the world marketing PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef. Of the success in Switzerland, HCC Export Development Officer Kate Patten said, “As a quality-driven market it is testament to the product that we have seen fast growing success there since it was first listed in the country in 2014. We are especially pleased to see things returning to normality in foodservice which is a key driver in the sales of Welsh Lamb.”

Covid-19’s biggest impact has certainly been on the foodservice industry globally, however with the support of HCC, Swiss foodservice buyer Fideco have now confirmed that they are back to around 90% of the supply they were providing to eating out venues in July 2019, and are aiming to be back at 100% by September.

Representatives from Fideco visited the Brecon Beacons in 2018 to see for themselves how Welsh Lamb is produced. A spokesperson said, “Welsh Lamb is an important product in our portfolio, supplied to and loved by the top restaurants all over Switzerland. We look forward to our continued good relationship with HCC and Welsh Lamb.”

Welsh Lamb is available in several of the top supermarkets and cash and carries in Switzerland through meat specialist distributor A+C Delikatessen.