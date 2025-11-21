Rent Smart Wales Marks 10 Years of Raising Standards in Private Renting

Rent Smart Wales is celebrating a decade of driving up standards in the private rented sector across Wales.

Established under the Housing (Wales) Act 2014, the national registration and licensing scheme for landlords and agents, was launched on November 23, 2015. Cardiff Council is the Licensing Authority for the scheme.

To mark the milestone, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne welcomed Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Housing & Local Government, Jayne Bryant MS, to County Hall, Cardiff to meet the Rent Smart Wales team and hear about the improvements the scheme has delivered in Wales’s private rented sector over the past ten years.

Cllr Thorne said:

“Ten years ago, Rent Smart Wales was an ambitious venture. Today, it stands as a cornerstone of housing regulation in Wales and a recent independent evaluation has confirmed its positive impact. “The scheme has helped thousands of landlords and agents understand their responsibilities, and most importantly, it has improved the lives of tenants. “I’m very proud of what has been achieved since the scheme was introduced so it’s been great to welcome the Cabinet Secretary to the Rent Smart Wales offices, and have the opportunity to reflect on how far we have come. “We’re excited about the future too and will continue working with Welsh Government to build on this success to ensure the private rented sector remains fair, safe and well-managed.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“Rent Smart Wales demonstrates how smart regulation can raise standards across an entire sector. The independent evaluation confirms what we've seen in practice – higher standards, better-informed landlords, and stronger enforcement against those who break the rules. “This anniversary marks ten years of effective regulation that has improved renting for all, and I look forward to continue working with Rent Smart Wales to ensure everyone in Wales has access to a safe, well-maintained home.”

Over the past decade, Rent Smart Wales has transformed the way rental properties are managed, ensuring tenants benefit from safer, better-maintained homes and that landlords and agents meet their legal obligations.

Since its launch, the scheme has registered thousands of landlords and properties, issued licences, and delivered extensive training to support compliance.

Today, more than 216,000 rental properties and in excess of 102,000 landlords are registered with the scheme. More than 50,000 licences have been issued and over 200,000 people have attended training.

From a strategic point of view, there is now a much-improved understanding of the private rented sector on a local level and right across Wales due to the data, knowledge and insights gained via the scheme.

The service engages directly with the sector, sharing updates and consulting on legislative changes, including playing in a key role in the implementation of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act.

Landlords and agents have access to a wealth of resources to ensure they get things right first time, while rogue landlords are prevented from operating, and enforcement powers are used to protect tenants and uphold standards. Some 355 landlords and agents have been prosecuted and more than £53,600 secured via Rent Repayment Orders.