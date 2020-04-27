Remote Working Tech Issues Posing Problem for 30% of SME’s

With lockdown underway for the foreseeable future, new research has revealed a large number of small businesses are facing significant problems without the right tech infrastructure in place.

A survey by Hitachi Capital Business Finance found small businesses were more likely to consider the prospect of working from home indefinitely a major challenge than larger businesses (21% vs 15%).

Technology was central to this problem. Asking to what extent the level of technology in their business was affecting their day-to-day operations during this period of coronavirus outbreak, 30% of small businesses said they would be held back, with almost half of these businesses suggesting they may be forced to close temporarily until the virus was under control.

More broadly, the research found that small businesses were twice as likely to have concerns about their business’s survival as larger ones during this period of coronavirus lockdown. The results showed that a third of small business respondents (31%) said they had concerns, compared with 19% of larger businesses.

Gavin Wraith-Carter, Managing Director at Hitachi Capital Business Finance commented: