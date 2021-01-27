Remedial work on Menai Suspension Bridge continues legacy of the Institution of Civil Engineers in Wales

The Menai Suspension Bridge is more than a magnificent structure it is an icon of civil engineering history and to those who work on it, cross it and live within its shadow; it is their personal piece of history too. Work is now underway to carry out remedial works on the iconic bridge which opened in 1826 and is the second oldest operational vehicular suspension bridge in the world.

It was designed by prolific road, bridge and canal builder Thomas Telford, who became the first President of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) and now, almost 200 years later, it is in the hands of another member of the same Institution. Kerry Evans Eng Tech MICE is a Senior Engineer at Mott MacDonald and seconded to UK Highways A55 as the A55 DBFO Operations Manager she is also the Vice Chair, ICE Wales Cymru North Wales Branch.

Kerry Evans said:

“Anyone who works on this bridge considers it an honour and a privilege to do so. I personally believe being appointed the custodian of this structure for a small window of its lifetime, the pinnacle of my career. The bridge has become even more symbolic as we have all been restricted this past year due to the Coronavirus, for many it is the gateway to a holiday and respite, to others it means home. I am honoured to have an association with it but particularly with my links to the ICE and its proud history; with what I believe to be the most beautiful structure on earth”

Work is estimated to take 23 weeks and as a Grade I listed structure, many additional and important factors have been taken into consideration during the replacement of the footways, not least the requirements to make sure that the operatives and the public are safe. Health and safety are front and centre of all projects with care and protection for the environment also falling under this umbrella.

The Menai Strait is protected as a Special Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a wetland area of international importance area under the Ramsar Convention. The Spencer Group was brought on board as part of an Early Contractor Involvement specifically to investigate what can be built, safely, economically and have the highest regard of protection for the environment. As a result of these protections the Spencer Group has developed specific measures to contain all construction work and materials fully on the bridge and avoid any spillage into the water below. Several ecological surveys were also carried out by Eco-scope in the summer of 2020 as well as consultations with Natural Resources Wales for the Marine License.