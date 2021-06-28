RemakerSpace Transforms Welsh Circular Economy

The announcement of RemakerSpace joining the new sbarc ⏐ spark Building at Cardiff University has received an overwhelmingly positive reception, generating excitement across the board and marking a significant moment in Wales’ green revolution.

Business News Wales spoke with Professor Aris Syntetos, the Director of RemakerSpace and the Chair of the PARC Institute of Manufacturing, Logistics and Inventory; to ask him about the fundamental contributions that RemakerSpace can provide towards the Welsh Government’s ambitious green transformation for Wales, and what he hopes that RemakerSpace can inspire Welsh businesses across the public, private and third sectors to do through its various partnerships.

You can listen to the full audio interview with Aris Syntetos below:

This not-for-profit, community and business engagement initiative run by the PARC Institute of Manufacturing, Logistics and Inventory, is funded by the Welsh Government with support from DSV; supporting product life cycle extension and an end to planned product obsolescence. The RemakerSpace at sbarc ⏐ spark aims to change fundamental attitudes in the way we design, consume and dispose of our products; aligning with the Welsh Government’s mission to transform the country into a circular economy and to develop a zero waste, net zero carbon Wales.

In our interview, Professor Aris Syntetos spoke about RemakerSpace’s important contributions to Wales’ radical transformation to the circular economy:

“What is particularly exciting for us as academics is that the RemakerSpace has been the outcome from some of our own fundamental research that we have conducted at the Cardiff Business School. This research [investigates] two very important areas: Closed Loop Remanufacturing Supply Chains and Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing in particular) Enabled Supply Chains. It has actually been through bringing these separate strands together that we have been able to imagine, and now realise the RemakerSpace [at sbarc ⏐ spark].”

Aris also worked on making RemakerSpace a reality with his co-investigator, Dr Dan Eyers, who is Co-Director of the Centre and collaborates with Aris to help deliver RemakerSpace’s technological innovations. Additionally, logistics experts at DSV are providing strategic guidance and operational support to this exciting new venture.

