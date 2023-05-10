Relocation for J2R Demolition Ahead of Management Buy-Out

One of the fastest growing firms in Wales has relocated to Mamhilad Park Estate ahead of a management buy-out.

Having reported growth of 258% between 2018 and 2020, J2R Demolition is now a £3 million business employing a team of 19 plus sub-contractors. The company has moved from Blackwood to Mamhilad Park Estate, taking 600 square feet of office and over 17,000 square foot of industrial space.

Listed in the 2021 Fast Growth 50, J2R was established by Jonathan Williams and Robert Morris in 2017. A management buy-out will see Director Jonathan Williams solely taking the business forward whilst co-Director Robert Morris will continue to lead a portfolio of other construction businesses in South Wales.

J2R Demolition uses traditional and modern demolition methods including robotics to complete work on site for a client base that includes local authorities, tier one contractors and privately owned businesses.

Services include internal strip outs, full demolition, structural alterations, fire damage, asbestos removal, robotic demolition and contaminated site clearance. The company also carries out excavation and site preparation works for clients throughout Wales and the South West.

Managing Director Jonathan Williams said:

“Our core ethos is based on trust, communication and a focus on common goals with a collective responsibility for success. That’s how we approach our client work and it is what we like to see in our own supply chain. “Following a successful career in main contracting as a Senior Quantity Surveyor, I progressed into the specialist demolition sector as a commercial manager. Together, Rob and I have built a team that is renowned in the construction industry for our professional approach and focus on safety and quality. “J2R has grown significantly over the last six years so we knew it was time to reconsider our structure and our location. We’re proud of our achievements to date and I know that Rob will continue to support us moving forward while our new premises gives us a great opportunity to invest in our future. It’s an exciting time for us all.”

Peter Downes is Operations Manager for Johnsey Estates UK, owner managers of Mamhilad Park Estate. He said: