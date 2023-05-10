Non-Executive Director Appointment for Cadre Advisory

Cadre Advisory has announced the appointment of Kate Methuen-Ley as Non-Executive Director in a plan to accelerate the company’s growth and deliver a new strategic direction.

Kate, a strategy consultant and advisory specialist, brings a wealth of knowledge and skill, with more than 16 years of private sector marketing experience for a range of sectors, including the Financial Services.

Since exiting her own business just over four years ago, Kate has been lending her expertise within the Welsh startup ecosystem. Kate is also a Non-Executive Director of the Development Bank of Wales.

Commenting on her appointment, Kate said:

“I’m delighted to be joining Cadre Advisory as Non-Executive Director at such an exciting time for the business, when it’s experiencing considerable growth and looking to expand. “Having been an entrepreneur and scaled my own business from the ground up, I understand the challenges that directors face and I’m looking forward to being able to give an objective viewpoint to support Tom, Jamie and the team with that growth. “Cadre Advisory has been built on a solid foundation of finance experts that deliver exceptional levels of support to its clients. Their forward-thinking approach is exciting, and I can’t wait to support the team in this new phase for the company.”

Kate Methuen-Ley will join Cadre Advisory at its headquarters in Penarth, following the business' new development strategy created to meet the increasing demand of clients and services.

Director and Founder of Cadre Advisory, Jamie Williams, said:

“We are delighted to have Kate joining the team. She brings with her an exceptional track record of business development, while also having a solid understanding of what it means to scale a business in a sustainable, achievable way. We believe Kate will hit the ground running and we are very excited for the future of Cadre.”

Cadre Advisory was established just over five years ago by Jamie Williams and Tom O’Brien, who met while training at a top UK financial firm. They remained friends while working in other roles, joining forces again a few years later to form Cadre (previously Lime Advisory) with the aim of helping to dispel the confusion around business finance and accountancy and help entrepreneurs scale and grow their companies.