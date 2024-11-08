Reimagining Newport City Centre for the 21st Century

Newport, like many cities across the UK, is facing the challenge of adapting its city centre to a changing world. The retail landscape that once defined our city – where people would come to buy clothes, browse shops, and spend their weekends – is no longer fit for the 21st century.

Online shopping has transformed consumer habits, and Newport's city centre, built on a strong retail offering, has struggled to keep up with these changes.

Many residents remember the city centre of the 1990s and early 2000s, when bustling shops were the norm. But that era has passed, and we need to face the reality that it will not return. The convenience of shopping online is an ever-growing trend, and I'm as guilty as anyone else – I, too, buy things on my phone. This shift is not going to diminish. The challenge we face is how we can reinvent our city centre to thrive in this new world.

After consulting with many stakeholders invested in Newport’s future, it’s clear that the focus must shift to creating experiences – things people can't do online. The future of Newport's city centre lies in providing something that draws people out of their homes and into the heart of the city. It's about social experiences, cultural events, and activities that can’t be replicated while sitting on the couch watching Netflix or browsing Amazon.

This European-style social atmosphere – where people come to the city centre not just to shop but to meet friends, enjoy events, and experience something new – has to be at the core of our strategy. Newport is not alone in facing these challenges, but I truly believe we are beginning to turn the corner.

That transformation, however, won’t happen overnight. We all want quick change, and believe me, I want to see progress as fast as possible. But these changes take time. Still, there are signs of growth. I’ve seen green shoots of progress, and I’m confident Newport is moving in the right direction.

Part of this is growth is being driven by the many small and independent businesses in our city centre. These businesses offer something unique, a retail experience that can’t be found online. They are part of what makes Newport special, and they will also form the backbone of our future growth, alongside the experiences offer.

One of our key strategies is creating more events that bring people into the city centre. In the early autumn we hosted the Newport Food Festival, which saw 20,000 people enjoying the city.

We’re also preparing for our Winter Wonderland this Christmas, complete with an ice rink and free parking in council-run car parks every Saturday from November 16 through to the end of December. These are the kinds of initiatives that encourage people to come back into the city.

We’re also working closely with our sports clubs to make Newport a destination around major football and rugby matches. By integrating these events into the city centre’s social fabric, we can drive footfall and provide even more reasons for people to spend time in Newport.

Our placemaking plan, led by Councillor James Clarke and a cross-party group, is another critical part of our strategy. This is not an issue one political party can solve alone. We are working together, listening to businesses, and making decisions that reflect the needs of everyone in Newport. Businesses need to know that the council is on their side, and that's my role as council leader. By listening to what businesses need and working in partnership with them, we can shape a city centre that benefits everyone.

Ultimately, it’s about working together to bring life back to our city centre. We need to create a place where people want to come – not just to shop, but to experience, connect, and enjoy what Newport has to offer. And as a council, we are fully committed to listening, learning, and delivering on that vision