Registration Now Open For Tech and Creative Startup Academy Spring 2023

The Startup Academy has supported 84 tech startups in the last 18 months and registration is now open for the Spring 2023 cohort.

Tramshed Tech’s flagship Startup Academy is a free 10-week tri-annual programme designed to support early-stage startups and aspiring entrepreneurs in tech, digital and creative industries. The academy provides sequential learning over a 10-week period, and the next starts Friday 21st April with registration closing Friday 7th April.

Previously, the programme covered a range of topics to include sales, finance and forecasting, but the latest edition focuses on idea validation, product market fit, MVP and building waiting lists and is designed for early-stage tech startups and aspiring entrepreneurs. Tramshed Tech are set to launch their Investor Readiness programme this Spring for any startups slightly further along in their entrepreneurial journey and looking for support through acceleration and funding.

The Startup Academy has been running since Autumn 2021 and has supported 80+ startups since its launch – many of which went on to secure significant investment to include Virtus Tech, Route Konnect and Configur.

The cohort gain access to 2 hours’ worth of content each week delivered in a hybrid set up by industry experts as well as 45 minutes of weekly peer-to-peer sessions and optional one-to-ones with speakers. Week 10 provides an opportunity for the cohort to demo their product and showcase their skills during a Showcase Day event.

Following the academy, alumni gain access to an exclusive Tramshed Tech membership package to include discounted rates across Tramshed Tech locations in Cardiff, Newport or Barry and ongoing business support from both Tramshed Tech and their network of strategic partners.

As well as an April intake, there will be a July intake specifically designed for students. If you are a student, there is a check box within the registration form that you can select.

Registration for the next Startup Academy closes Friday 7th April, learn more and register your interest here.

Sophie Webber, Innovation & Partnerships Manager at Tramshed Tech, said:

“The Startup Academy is a vital program for us, and we have backed more than 84 innovative pre-start and early-stage tech startups over the past 18 months. As we move ahead, our focus will be on achieving product-market fit, listening to customers and gaining traction. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our April programme, which will concentrate on these areas. We are also planning an Academy for university students and graduates in July, taking advantage of their summer break to explore entrepreneurship and develop their ideas. Additionally, in April, we will introduce a 12-week Investor Readiness programme to help startups become investor-ready and prepare them for their funding journey.”

Laura Tan, Doctor & Co-Founder of Avid Health commented: