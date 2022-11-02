Reeds Solicitors Opens New Bridgend Office Despite Market Turmoil

Leading national law firm Reeds Solicitors LLP (Reeds) has today opened the doors to its second office in Wales following the huge success of its busy Cardiff office.

The new Bridgend office in South Wales, is led by criminal solicitor Christopher Lacey, Team Leader of Reeds’ Cardiff Magistrate Court team. Lacey is joined by duty solicitor Nathan Adams and plans a recruitment drive to bolster the firm’s newest Welsh team. Managing a large and varied caseload whilst routinely undertaking the more complex cases, Lacey will continue to use his experience and judgement to manage both the Cardiff and Bridgend Magistrates Court teams.

The newest Welsh opening brings Reeds’ total portfolio of offices to 25 across England and Wales, following the recent launches of the firm’s Northampton and Iver offices.

Reeds’ managing partner, Jan Matthews commented on the openings:

“This is a busy time for us all here at Reeds. Despite the ongoing pay disputes around legal aid, and the market uncertainty affecting the UK, we continue to expand where opportunities arise. We are dedicated to what we see as a necessary service for our local communities, services that are now perhaps more important than ever given the current cost-of-living crisis. We are extremely proud to be recognised as one of the UK’s largest leading legal aid firms. Despite the long-standing underinvestment of the criminal justice system, we are determined to continue to provide legal aid services, aided by the expansion our bespoke privately funded services across England and Wales. We are there to help no matter what your circumstances.”

Jon Wilkins, partner in charge of Reeds’ growth strategy in Wales, added:

“Our new Bridgend office shows our continued aim in expansion across key locations in South Wales and our absolute commitment to improving client access to our expert legal advice and representation. With an initial focus upon criminal defence, motoring law and defending complex criminal allegations Reeds Solicitors new office in Bridgend will help build upon the success of our Cardiff office and consolidate our presence within the South Wales legal market”

The Bridgend office is located at C5 Business Centre, North Rd, Bridgend Industrial Estate, CF31 3TP.