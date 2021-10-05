Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Redrow Unveils Creative First for the Housebuilding Industry

Built Environment Construction & Property Home Page Original Content
SHARE
,

Leading UK housebuilder Redrow is set to launch what it believes to be the only first-person view (FPV) drone footage shot by a housebuilder in the UK.

The two-minute long, continuous shot showcases a number of Redrow’s heritage properties and neatly encapsulates the community feel of its developments, portraying neighbours getting ready for a BBQ party.

It forms a core part of Redrow’s A Better Way To Live campaign and will be rolled out across Redrow’s website, social and marketing channels and amplified by support across paid platforms and by key influencers.

To further distinguish the brand’s premium standing, Redrow has also created its own signature fragrance – in the form of a reed diffuser – called Home by Redrow.

Containing top notes of citrus and blackberry, floral heart notes including rose and jasmine, combined with a woody base featuring cedarwood, amber and sandalwood, the scent will initially feature in Redrow show homes before forming part of customer welcome packs in the near future.

Matt Grayson, Group Customer & Marketing Director for Redrow, said:

“We’re always looking for ways to push ourselves creatively and explore the use of innovative technology to help customers picture the premium experience of living in a Redrow home.

“Using first-person drone technology and creating a scent that we hope will become synonymous with our brand, are the closest potential buyers can come to setting foot inside one of our homes without physically doing so. We are confident they will make people want to visit Redrow developments and check them out for themselves.”

SHARE

Redrow is a leading premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year ending 28th June 2020, the Group reported revenue of £1.3 billion. 93% of products, services and labour were procured locally in 2020.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.
 

Related Articles

The Built Environment – Future Opportunities

Business News Wales Appoints New Built Environment Industry Editor

Creating a More Resilient Built Environment Post COVID-19

Redrow

 