Redrow Unveils Creative First for the Housebuilding Industry

Leading UK housebuilder Redrow is set to launch what it believes to be the only first-person view (FPV) drone footage shot by a housebuilder in the UK.

The two-minute long, continuous shot showcases a number of Redrow’s heritage properties and neatly encapsulates the community feel of its developments, portraying neighbours getting ready for a BBQ party.

It forms a core part of Redrow’s A Better Way To Live campaign and will be rolled out across Redrow’s website, social and marketing channels and amplified by support across paid platforms and by key influencers.

To further distinguish the brand’s premium standing, Redrow has also created its own signature fragrance – in the form of a reed diffuser – called Home by Redrow.

Containing top notes of citrus and blackberry, floral heart notes including rose and jasmine, combined with a woody base featuring cedarwood, amber and sandalwood, the scent will initially feature in Redrow show homes before forming part of customer welcome packs in the near future.

Matt Grayson, Group Customer & Marketing Director for Redrow, said: