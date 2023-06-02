Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Redrow Submits Planning Application for New Cardiff Development

A - Home Page B - Original Content
SHARE
,

Wales’ leading new home developer Redrow has submitted a hybrid planning application to Cardiff Council for the development of 32 acres of land at Church Farm, Lisvane.

Adjoining Redrow’s sought-after Churchlands development, the first phase of the Church Farm development proposes 61 new two, three and four-bedroom homes, an equipped play area, open space, and landscaping. New vehicle access from Churchlands is also outlined along with associated internal roads, footpaths, and cycleways.

Plans for phase two of Church Farm consist of up to 144 new homes, public open space, landscaping, and vehicle access routes that will ensure connectivity with future developments. BNP Paribas have been advising the land owner.

Jane Carpenter is Planning Director for Redrow in South Wales. She said:

“Demand for new homes in Cardiff remains strong with both our Churchlands and Plas Ty Draw developments in Lisvane proving popular with buyers who appreciate the combination of a quiet suburban location with excellent transport links.

“We have had an option on the land at Church Farm for many years and are pleased to have now submitted a hybrid planning application for residential development. The consenting process is likely to take us to late 2024 so we hope to start work on site at the end of next year or in early 2025.

“As with all of our developments, we will work closely with our stakeholders including the local community to ensure that all interested parties can have their say throughout the consenting process and thereafter as we prepare to develop the site with the high standards of design and build that we are known for.”

SHARE

Redrow is a leading UK premium housebuilder, proudly headquartered in Ewloe, Flintshire.

Established in 1974, it has earned a unique reputation for quality, building beautiful homes and communities, creating, in its words, a better way to live. It delivers for both investors and the wider community by centring all its activities around its three values of creating thriving communities by building responsibly and valuing people, all while engaging with colleagues and stakeholders.

Redrow is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. For the year to 27th June 2021, Redrow built more than 5,500 premium new homes across England and Wales and the Group reported revenue of £1.9bn.

Redrow directly employs well over 300 people across Wales, 15% of whom are trainees, graduates or apprentices, at its headquarters, regional offices and developments.

It takes responsibility seriously: last year, Redrow achieved the Global Good Company of the Year Silver award in recognition of its social impact and launched its ‘Nature for People’ biodiversity strategy, established as part of a long-standing partnership with the Wildlife Trusts. In June 2021, Redrow was included in the FT’s inaugural listing of Europe’s Climate Leaders for achieving significant reductions in its greenhouse gas emissions between 2014 and 2019.

Over the past year, Redrow has consistently been rated as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot and once again achieved the Five Star Customer Satisfaction award from the Home Builders’ Federation (HBF). The company is also one of just eight UK construction companies to be named a Diversity Leader in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of European leaders for workplace diversity and inclusion.

Visit www.redrow.co.uk to find out more.
 

Related Articles

Redrow

 