Redrow Submits Planning Application for New Cardiff Development

Wales’ leading new home developer Redrow has submitted a hybrid planning application to Cardiff Council for the development of 32 acres of land at Church Farm, Lisvane.

Adjoining Redrow’s sought-after Churchlands development, the first phase of the Church Farm development proposes 61 new two, three and four-bedroom homes, an equipped play area, open space, and landscaping. New vehicle access from Churchlands is also outlined along with associated internal roads, footpaths, and cycleways.

Plans for phase two of Church Farm consist of up to 144 new homes, public open space, landscaping, and vehicle access routes that will ensure connectivity with future developments. BNP Paribas have been advising the land owner.

Jane Carpenter is Planning Director for Redrow in South Wales. She said: