Redrow Submits Planning Application for New Cardiff Development

Wales’ leading new home developer Redrow has submitted a hybrid planning application to Cardiff Council for the development of 32 acres of land at Church Farm, Lisvane.
Adjoining Redrow’s sought-after Churchlands development, the first phase of the Church Farm development proposes 61 new two, three and four-bedroom homes, an equipped play area, open space, and landscaping. New vehicle access from Churchlands is also outlined along with associated internal roads, footpaths, and cycleways.
Plans for phase two of Church Farm consist of up to 144 new homes, public open space, landscaping, and vehicle access routes that will ensure connectivity with future developments. BNP Paribas have been advising the land owner.
Jane Carpenter is Planning Director for Redrow in South Wales. She said:
“Demand for new homes in Cardiff remains strong with both our Churchlands and Plas Ty Draw developments in Lisvane proving popular with buyers who appreciate the combination of a quiet suburban location with excellent transport links.
“We have had an option on the land at Church Farm for many years and are pleased to have now submitted a hybrid planning application for residential development. The consenting process is likely to take us to late 2024 so we hope to start work on site at the end of next year or in early 2025.
“As with all of our developments, we will work closely with our stakeholders including the local community to ensure that all interested parties can have their say throughout the consenting process and thereafter as we prepare to develop the site with the high standards of design and build that we are known for.”