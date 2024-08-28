Redrow Starts Work on New Energy Efficient Homes in Cardiff

Work is underway on 47 new energy efficient homes in Cardiff as Redrow begins construction of phase two at Maes yr Haf at Plasdŵr, Cardiff’s garden city for the 21st century.

All of the new homes feature underfloor heating and air source heat pumps. Electric vehicle charging points are optional. This is in line with Redrow’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon by 2050.

Phase two of Maes yr Haf will feature a selection of 47 three, four and five bedroom homes from the renowned Heritage Collection. The first plots are about to be released.

Redrow was the first large housebuilder to introduce heat pumps and underfloor heating as standard. The Ewloe-headquartered developer won a Green Apple award for its nationwide rollout of air source heat pumps (ASHPs) in December 2023 and has since been awarded the top five-star rating by The Home Builders Federation (HBF).

Beverley Wookey is Sales Director for Redrow in South Wales. She said: